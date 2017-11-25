Warm November temperatures keep most City of Toronto ice rinks closed
Many of Toronto’s 52 outdoor artificial ice rink locations were scheduled to open on Saturday, Nov. 25, however, Toronto is expected to experience unseasonably warm temperatures during the final week of November.
The following is a listing of which rinks are open and which are closed, as of Saturday.
OPEN
Christie Pits
Hodgson Public School Grounds
Kew Gardens
Nathan Phillips Square
Otter Creek Centre
Ramsden Park
Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
Sherbourne Common/ Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
CLOSED
Broadlands Community Centre
Buttonwood Park
Campbell Avenue Playground
Cedarvale Park
Colonel Samuel Smith Park
Dieppe Park
Dufferin Grove Park
Giovanni Caboto
Glen Long Community Centre
Greenwood Park
High Park
Humber Valley Rink
Irving W Chapley Community Centre
Jimmie Simpson Park
Joseph Bannon Park
Lambton-Kingsway Rink
Ledbury Park
Mel Lastman Square
McCowan District Park
Monarch Park
North Toronto Memorial CRC/ Eglinton Park
Prince of Wales Rink
Queensway Rink (closed for season)
Regent Park
Rivercrest Rink
Riverdale Park East (delay due to construction)
Rosedale Park
Royalcrest Rink
Ryerson Community Park
Sir Adam Beck Rink
Summerlea Rink
Sunnydale Acres Rink
Trinity Bellwoods Park
Valleyfield Park
Van Horne Park/ Pleasantview Rink
Wallace Emerson Park
Wedgewood Park
West Deane Park/ Martingrove
West Mall Rink
Westgrove Rink
Westway Outdoor Rink
Withrow Park
LEISURE RINK OPEN / HOCKEY RINK CLOSED
Alexandra Park / Harry Gairey
Rennie Park
