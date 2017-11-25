Warm November temperatures keep most City of Toronto ice rinks closed

Many of Toronto’s 52 outdoor artificial ice rink locations were scheduled to open on Saturday, Nov. 25, however, Toronto is expected to experience unseasonably warm temperatures during the final week of November.

The following is a listing of which rinks are open and which are closed, as of Saturday.

OPEN

Christie Pits

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Kew Gardens

Nathan Phillips Square

Otter Creek Centre

Ramsden Park

Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square

Sherbourne Common/ Paul Quarrington Ice Rink

CLOSED

Broadlands Community Centre

Buttonwood Park

Campbell Avenue Playground

Cedarvale Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Dufferin Grove Park

Giovanni Caboto

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Humber Valley Rink

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Jimmie Simpson Park

Joseph Bannon Park

Lambton-Kingsway Rink

Ledbury Park

Mel Lastman Square

McCowan District Park

Monarch Park

North Toronto Memorial CRC/ Eglinton Park

Prince of Wales Rink

Queensway Rink (closed for season)

Regent Park

Rivercrest Rink

Riverdale Park East (delay due to construction)

Rosedale Park

Royalcrest Rink

Ryerson Community Park

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Summerlea Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Valleyfield Park

Van Horne Park/ Pleasantview Rink

Wallace Emerson Park

Wedgewood Park

West Deane Park/ Martingrove

West Mall Rink

Westgrove Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink

Withrow Park

LEISURE RINK OPEN / HOCKEY RINK CLOSED

Alexandra Park / Harry Gairey

Rennie Park

