Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton urge people to back off Malia Obama
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton both told people to back off Malia Obama after a video featuring the former first daughter caused a stir on social media.
The video, which has since been deleted by the poster, features former Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter smoking.
READ MORE: Malia Obama wasn’t kicked out of Harvard (She doesn’t even go there yet)
The 19-year-old also recently caused tongues to wag after she kissed a young man at a Harvard college football game.
Clinton and Trump both issued tweets on Friday imploring people to allow Malia Obama to lead a normal life.
Trump said Malia Obama should be “off limits.”
Clinton said the former president’s daughter’s personal life “should not be your clickbait” while also urging people to “be better.”
This is not the first time Clinton has come to the aide of a president’s child. She has also told people to leave Trump’s youngest brother Barron as well after his clothes were criticized.
