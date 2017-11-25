Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton urge people to back off Malia Obama

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton both told people to back off Malia Obama after a video featuring the former first daughter caused a stir on social media.

The video, which has since been deleted by the poster, features former Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter smoking.

The 19-year-old also recently caused tongues to wag after she kissed a young man at a Harvard college football game.

Clinton and Trump both issued tweets on Friday imploring people to allow Malia Obama to lead a normal life.

Trump said Malia Obama should be “off limits.”

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Clinton said the former president’s daughter’s personal life “should not be your clickbait” while also urging people to “be better.”

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

This is not the first time Clinton has come to the aide of a president’s child. She has also told people to leave Trump’s youngest brother Barron as well after his clothes were criticized.