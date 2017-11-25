Entertainment
November 25, 2017 1:36 am
Updated: November 25, 2017 1:56 am

30th annual Summerland Festival of Lights

Thousands came out Friday night in Summerland for the 30th annual Festival of Lights event.

The downtown area has now been lit up for Christmas.

Roaming entertainers and live music added to a festive atmosphere that’s a family tradition in the Okanagan.

The event wrapped up with a fireworks performance over downtown Summerland.

