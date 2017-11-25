30th annual Summerland Festival of Lights
Thousands came out Friday night in Summerland for the 30th annual Festival of Lights event.
The downtown area has now been lit up for Christmas.
Roaming entertainers and live music added to a festive atmosphere that’s a family tradition in the Okanagan.
The event wrapped up with a fireworks performance over downtown Summerland.
