Edmonton Bike Lanes
November 24, 2017 5:45 pm
Updated: November 24, 2017 5:49 pm

Bike lane growing pains in Old Strathcona

By Devin Horne 630CHED

New bike lanes in downtown Edmonton, May 10, 2017.

Global News
A A

The installation of bike lanes in Edmonton has brought some growing pains as pedestrians, cyclists and drivers get used to new rules and new traffic layouts.

One bike lane in Old Strathcona seems to be particularly confusing for some city drivers. A photo circling on social media shows a truck driving in the bike lane on 83 Ave.


Story continues below

Andrew Siggelkow, senior transportation engineer with Edmonton’s Operations Department said the snow can make things more difficult to see and they have received “a number of” complaints.

“I think a lot of it is, these are new facilities, and they’re newly open in Edmonton. The public doesn’t have a lot of experience with these new physically separated cycle tracks, especially in some of these new areas, so I think there is some learning that’s happening.”

READ MORE: City of Edmonton to provide bike lane plan for Strathcona this winter

Some signs along the 83 Ave bike line have even been run over by vehicles.

“We’re looking at different options of how we can mount these signs in ways that is both visible, but also can allow for the sign to pop back up if it is hit.”

Siggelkow said the city is looking at a variety of options in tackling the issue, but their main focus is education.

“There’s been street teams going out doing face-to-face interactions, there’s bulletins that have been mailed out, ad campaigns and as well as the city website.”

READ MORE: New Edmonton downtown bike network will be change for motorists

According to data on Edmonton.ca less cyclists are using the bike lanes since winter began, however over 1,000 still use the downtown network.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
83 Avenue bike lane
Bike Lanes
Edmonton Bike Lanes
Edmonton cyclists
Edmonton Traffic
old Strathcona
Old Strathcona bike lanes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News