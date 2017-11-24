Canada
November 24, 2017 4:14 pm
Updated: November 24, 2017 4:18 pm

Along with apology, Liberals want to expunge criminal records of Canadians convicted of gay sex

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marches in the Ottawa Capital Pride parade, Aug. 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

OTTAWA – The Liberal government will introduce legislation Tuesday to expunge the criminal records of Canadians previously convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

Story continues below

The new bill is being timed to coincide with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s long-awaited apology for state-sanctioned discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

The legislation was promised back in June and the government recently set aside $4 million to support the process.

READ MORE: Trudeau to offer formal apology to Canadians fired from public service for being gay

Notice of the pending bill came Friday as lawyers for more than 2,000 people who are suing the government over alleged persecution by the government for their sexual orientation continued their negotiations.

WATCH: Mulcair presses Trudeau to stand up to anti-LGBTQ persecution in Chechnya

They’re hoping that, too, gets settled in time for the apology, a sentiment echoed by the federal NDP.

NDP MP Peter Julian says while apologies make an important statement, it’s the actions that follow from the government that will make them meaningful.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada LGBT apology
Canada LGBT rights
gay rights
gay sex conviction
Homophobia
Justin Trudeau
LGBT
LGBT apology
LGBT conviction
LGBT convictions
LGBTQ
Trudeau gay rights
Trudeau LGBT
Trudeau LGBTQ

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News