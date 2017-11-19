Trudeau to offer formal apology to Canadians fired from public service for being gay
OTTAWA – Canadians who were criminally charged or fired from the military or Canada’s civil service because of their sexual orientation will receive a formal apology from the prime minister before the end of month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that an apology in the House of Commons is coming Nov. 28 for historic wrongs committed against Canadians because they were gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgendered.
A national security purge led to the firing of thousands of Canadians in the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation starting in the 1950s.
READ MORE: Justin Trudeau says legislation, apology, coming for past wrongs against LGBTQ community
Also, prior to 1966, many Canadians were criminally charged and convicted of gross indecency because they were gay.
Last year, Egale Canada recommended an apology to those Canadians and Trudeau promised he would do so.
READ MORE: Justin Trudeau says PMs should be expected to march in Pride parades
On November 28, he will make good on that promise, and by the end of the year expects to introduce legislation to issue pardons to anyone who was convicted because of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.