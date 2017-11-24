Osborne village intersection partially closed after pedestrian struck
A A
Winnipeg police have shutdown southbound Osborne Street at Roslyn Road following a collision.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday Winnipeg police tweeted the intersection was closed.
Police tell Global News a pedestrian was hit and taken to hospital.
Police are asking drivers leaving the downtown to find an alternate route.
PHOTO GALLERY: images from the scene of the collision in Osborne Village Friday afternoon
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.