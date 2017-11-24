Osborne village intersection partially closed after pedestrian struck

Winnipeg police have shutdown southbound Osborne Street at Roslyn Road following a collision.

Police are on scene at a motor vehicle collision – Southbound Osborne at Rosyln is currently shut down. Please find an alternate route as we continue to investigate. Thank you #winnipeg #traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 24, 2017

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday Winnipeg police tweeted the intersection was closed.

Police tell Global News a pedestrian was hit and taken to hospital.

Police are asking drivers leaving the downtown to find an alternate route.

