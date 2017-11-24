Collision
November 24, 2017 3:36 pm
Updated: November 24, 2017 4:23 pm

Osborne village intersection partially closed after pedestrian struck

By Senior Anchor  Global News

Police asked motorists to find alternate routes Friday after a collision closed southbound Osborne Street.

Walther Bernal / Global News
Winnipeg police have shutdown southbound Osborne Street at Roslyn Road following a collision.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday Winnipeg police tweeted the intersection was closed.

Police tell Global News a pedestrian was hit and taken to hospital.

Police are asking drivers leaving the downtown to find an alternate route.

 

PHOTO GALLERY: images from the scene of the collision in Osborne Village Friday afternoon

Osborne collision 112417
Osborne at River 112417
Osborne at Roslyn
Osborne Collision 112417

 

Collision
Osborne Village
road closed
Roslyn Road
rush hour
Winnipeg police

