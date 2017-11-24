FC Edmonton folds after 7 seasons in professional soccer

The owners of Edmonton’s professional soccer team announced Friday morning the franchise has ceased operations effective immediately.

FC Edmonton owners Tom and Dave Fath said the franchise is unsustainable in Edmonton.

“Our decision today is further reinforced by the continuous uncertainty being forced upon the North American Soccer League (NASL) by the United States Soccer Federation (USSF),” Tom said.

“We sincerely hope the road to long-term stability can be found for the NASL as the NASL pursues the lawsuit against the USSF in the U.S. courts.”

The USSF didn’t renew the NASL’s Division 2 status and categorized it as a Division 3 level for next season.

FC Edmonton began exhibition play in 2010, before playing its first official game in the North American Soccer League on April 9, 2011.

The team played 200 league games and made it to the playoffs twice in seven seasons.

The team didn’t make the playoffs last season but did experience a 63 per cent increase in attendance from the previous year.

“Regardless of our decision today, we must express our sincere thanks to the players, coaches, loyal fans, sponsors and our very hard-working administration team for their commitment and dedication to professional soccer in Edmonton,” the two owners said in a statement.

“We also want to re-assure local youth soccer that we remain committed to our FC Edmonton Academy.”

FC Edmonton joins a list of professional soccer franchises in the city that have folded, including the Edmonton Drillers and Edmonton Aviators.