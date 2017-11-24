One man injured after being shot in Melville on Thursday

RCMP responded to a residence on Thursday morning after they received a call that a firearm was discharged on 7 Avenue West in Melville.

Once police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by EMS for his injuries and brought to hospital.

Police also seized a .22 calibre rifle at the scene.

Twenty-two-year-old Tristan Stradeski of Melville and 21-year-old Evan Helmeczi were both arrested and charged.

Both men make their first court appearance on Friday.