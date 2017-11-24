One man injured after being shot in Melville on Thursday
A A
RCMP responded to a residence on Thursday morning after they received a call that a firearm was discharged on 7 Avenue West in Melville.
Once police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by EMS for his injuries and brought to hospital.
Police also seized a .22 calibre rifle at the scene.
Twenty-two-year-old Tristan Stradeski of Melville and 21-year-old Evan Helmeczi were both arrested and charged.
Both men make their first court appearance on Friday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.