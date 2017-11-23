Global Okanagan goes on a ride-along with Kelowna Fire Department

Global Okanagan got a frontline look at what the Kelowna Fire Department deals with on a daily basis.

A Global camera crew went on a ride-along Wednesday as crews from the downtown fire hall responded to numerous calls throughout the day.

The calls ranged from fires to medical emergencies, including drug overdoses.

With roughly 6,000 calls every year, the downtown Kelowna fire hall is one of the busiest per capita in all of North America.