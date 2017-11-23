Consumer
BeaverTails apologizes to Calgary food blogger over trademark flap

By Staff The Canadian Press

Julie Van Rosendaal's recipe for Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnuts is seen here in an image from her website.

A trademark flap over a deep-fried Canadian pastry has reached a sweet conclusion.

Calgary food writer Julie Van Rosendaal posted a recipe to her blog around Canada Day last year for a homemade version of BeaverTails.

Shortly after that, she received a complaint from lawyers for the BeaverTails pastry company and responded by changing the name of her recipe to Beaver Doughnuts.

Earlier this week, she heard again from the lawyers, who said that having the word beaver in her recipe’s title was still confusing to consumers.

Van Rosendaal thought it was silly, but she agreed to once again change the name of her recipe, this time to Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnuts.

Following a social media furor, BeaverTails has apologized and pledged on Twitter to donate a dollar to the Calgary Food Bank for every retweet, up to $2,500.

