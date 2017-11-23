Airport-style security measures proposed at Toronto City Hall

Toronto is considering major changes to security at city hall, but several councillors say the measures would make the building less accessible.

City staff have recommended airport-style security, with a metal detector and x-ray machine, along with vehicle barriers outside.

READ MORE: City report puts price tag for Toronto’s proposed Rail Deck Park at $1.6B

Mayor John Tory says he will not support or oppose the proposal until he has heard from members of the public.

He says violent events around the world have made it necessary to review security at city hall.

“It’s 2017 and there are things happening around the world that none of us like and they have to cause you, though, to think about these things,” Tory said during a press conference on Thursday.

READ MORE: TDSB votes in favour to end program that puts police officers in schools

“When you have the iconic city hall where the seat of government exists for the City of Toronto… and you have all the thousands of people who visit here and who work here every day, that it is one building that you can’t afford to just say ‘well, everything will be fine.'”

LISTEN: Councillor Gord Perks joined AM640’s The Morning Show to discuss new security measures proposed for Toronto city hall.

But Councillor Paula Fletcher said strict security would make it harder for people to access vital city services. She says Toronto City Hall already has enhanced security and doesn’t need extra safety measures.

A staff report says the changes could lead to a one-time capital funding cost of $500,000 and an additional annual cost of $774,000 to staff security guards.

The mayor’s executive committee will consider the proposed security measures during its meeting on Tuesday.

With files from Briana Carnegie, AM640