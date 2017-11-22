TDSB votes in favour to end program that puts police officers in schools

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 18-3 in favour of ending a controversial program that placed police officers in some Toronto schools after a report found the program left some students feeling intimidated or uncomfortable.

The vote came on behalf of the full board, with one trustee not voting due to a conflict of interest. The planning committee voted to end the program last week.

The report from Canada’s largest school board followed a six-week period during which students, staff and parents at the affected schools were surveyed and student focus groups and community meetings were held to assess the School Resource Officer program.

The program, which was suspended at the end of August, saw police officers deployed at 45 TDSB high schools in an effort to improve safety and perceptions of police. It was implemented in 2008 after 15-year-old Jordan Manners was shot and killed at C. W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute the previous year.

TDSB chair Robin Pilke said before the vote Wednesday that although the general consensus was that people were in favour of the program (15,000 students were surveyed), 2,000 students said that they had felt targeted or watched or intimidated by the officers being present in the schools.

While the report endorsed the discontinuation of the program, it recommended that the school board and police should continue to work together to “build a partnership that honours the voices of all students.”

Pilke agreed with that sentiment.

“We still have relationships with the police force and we will continue to do so, they are an important partner, just not in this—to me not in this format,” she said.

“It doesn’t mean that we will never want to talk to a police officer again, but I think that we can build a different relationship that will be good for all of us.”

Toronto’s police services board is also reviewing the program, with the assessment being carried out by Ryerson University.

