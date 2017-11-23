pedestrian struck down
November 23, 2017 12:50 pm

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Abbotsford

By Danielle Carr Global News

Abbotsford Police department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

A pedestrian was struck down Thursday morning in Abbotsford.

The driver of a brown Nissan Sentra hit the man when he was heading westbound on Marshall Road near Cherry Street at 7:03 a.m.

The victim is believed to be in his 50s and was rushed to hospital with very serious injuries.

Abbotsford police say the driver did stay on the scene with the pedestrian until help arrived and is cooperating with police.

Traffic diversions are in effect in the area while Abbotsford Police Department (APD) patrol officers and collision reconstructionists investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

