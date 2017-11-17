Pedestrian struck by SUV in North Vancouver

A 68-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at Delbrook Avenue and Evergreen Place just after 5 p.m. Thursday in North Vancouver.

Mounties say he was struck by a Mercedes SUV and ended up with bone fractures and other serious injuries.

The driver, a 62-year-old North Vancouver resident, is cooperating with police. Charges have not been laid.

Officials say the driver did not see the pedestrian because of heavy rainfall and poor visibility.

North Vancouver RCMP also notes the pedestrian was wearing dark-coloured clothing with no reflective gear, and is using Thursday’s incident to remind people to Look, Listen and Be Seen especially with the darker, wetter weather.

READ MORE: ICBC launches pedestrian safety campaign as fall weather approaches

Look-Listen-Be Seen tips include: