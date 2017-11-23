Crime
November 23, 2017
Updated: November 23, 2017 8:32 am

Christopher Garnier 2nd-degree murder trial to hear more Crown evidence Thursday

By Reporter  Global News

Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, walks with family members at Nova Supreme Court for the start of his trial in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
The trial for a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty Truro police officer will resume Thursday morning at Supreme Court.

Christopher Garnier, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Campbell, 36.

He is also charged with improperly interfering with her remains.

Campbell’s body was discovered under the Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.

READ: Jury sees video of Catherine Campbell with her alleged murderer at bar, kissing

Wednesday, the seven-man, seven-women jury selected to hear the case saw video surveillance from inside the Halifax Alehouse, which showed Campbell and Garnier dancing, kissing and touching each other on the night it’s alleged she was killed.

The Crown has alleged that Garnier struck Campbell on the head before strangling her and dumping her body under the Macdonald Bridge.

WATCH: Christopher Garnier murder trial sees first full day of testimony

The Crown is expected to continue calling evidence Thursday. The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.

Read below for our liveblog from inside the courtroom.

