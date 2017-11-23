Robust winds knock out power to thousands in parts of Atlantic Canada

Thousands of people in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick were in the dark this morning after powerful winds blew through the region, knocking out power.

NS Power says it was dealing with about 130 outages in areas spreading from northern Cape Breton to Bridgewater.

It estimates that about 19,500 customers were without power as of about 7 a.m. AT, down from about 24,000 customers.

The Island was also being hit by raging winds that cut off power to about 4,300 customers in dozens of communities and closed the Confederation Bridge to high-sided vehicles.

In Halifax, the winds temporarily closed the Mackay Bridge to high-sided vehicles and became the butt of a few Twitter jokes, with one man referencing a previous storm, “The surprise hurricane this morning is delightful. Didn’t see this Juan coming.”

New Brunswick Green party Leader David Coon used the blustery storm for a political jab, tweeting “Winds of change blowing this morning.”