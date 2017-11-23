Saskatoon Blades fall in shootout to Swift Current Broncos

The Saskatoon Blades dropped their fourth-straight game, losing 5-4 in a shootout against the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Broncos were down 4-1 heading into the third period but rallied to score three times, including the game-tying goal by Artyom Minulin with just over two minutes left in the period.

Overtime solved nothing and after the Blades’ Kirby Dach and the Broncos’ Aleski Heponiemi exchanged goals in the shootout, Logan Barlage scored in sudden-death to seal the win.

Glenn Gawdin scored twice in regulation while had the other goal for Swift Current (16-5-1). Logan Flodell made 18 saves for the win after replacing starter Joel Hofer, who was pulled after Saskatoon’s fourth goal.

Caleb Fantillo, Michael Farren, Cameron Hebig and Alec Zawatsky scored for the Blades (8-12-3), who got a 33-save outing from Nolan Maier.

The Broncos went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Blades went scoreless.

The Blades return home to take on the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday before heading out on a five-game road trip to the U.S.

With files from The Canadian Press