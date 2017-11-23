Pedestrian struck by train, Saint-Hilaire RTM line cancelled through Thursday morning

UPDATED: A pedestrian was struck by a commuter train in Saint-Bruno, forcing the cancellation of RTM trains along the Saint-Hilaire to Montreal line Thursday morning.

Commuters were evacuated from the train.

The RTM announced on its website that it will be providing an additional bus service to commuters heading to the Longueuil train station from all of the line’s stations.

St-Hilaire / Montreal commuter train service interrupted due to an accident between a train and a pedestrian along the route 116, between St-Bruno and St-Hubert. Evacuation of the train involved. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/IT6Wv2l8vX — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) November 23, 2017

ANNULATION DE TOUS LES TRAINS DE LA POINTE AM.

Service local : Titre train accepté à bord du circuit 200 en direction de la station Longueuil et au métro Longueuil. — RTM (@rtm_information) November 23, 2017