Pedestrian struck by train, Saint-Hilaire RTM line cancelled through Thursday morning
UPDATED: A pedestrian was struck by a commuter train in Saint-Bruno, forcing the cancellation of RTM trains along the Saint-Hilaire to Montreal line Thursday morning.
Commuters were evacuated from the train.
The RTM announced on its website that it will be providing an additional bus service to commuters heading to the Longueuil train station from all of the line’s stations.
