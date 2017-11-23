Tow truck operator seriously injured removing transport truck from ditch

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a tow truck operator has been injured while removing a transport truck in the ditch in Milton near Highway 401 and Guelph Line.

Halton Region Paramedic Services says it took a middle-aged male patient with upper body injuries to hospital in serious condition. Ornge air ambulance then transported the patient to St. Michael’s Hospital.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to the scene to investigate.

More to come.