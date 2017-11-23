Traffic
November 23, 2017 7:14 am

Tow truck operator seriously injured removing transport truck from ditch

By Producer, Global Toronto  Global News

Ornge air ambulance transports an injured tow truck operator to St. Michael's Hospital on Thurs., Nov, 23, 2017. Andrew Collins/Global News

A A

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a tow truck operator has been injured while removing a transport truck in the ditch in Milton near Highway 401 and Guelph Line.

Halton Region Paramedic Services says it took a middle-aged male patient with upper body injuries to hospital in serious condition. Ornge air ambulance then transported the patient to St. Michael’s Hospital.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to the scene to investigate.

More to come.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
guelph highway accident
Halton Paramedics
highway 401 accident
Highway 401 crash
Ministry of Labour
ornge
Serious Accident
St. Michael's Hosptial
tow truck accident
tow truck operator injured
Traffic accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News