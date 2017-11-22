Power of positivity fuels Saskatchewan Huskies guard Maya Olynyk

It’s tough to miss Maya Olynyk at a Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball practice or game.

She’s the one with the infectious smile handing out high-fives like they’re going out of style. The third-year guard says that’s just how she’s wired.

“I love to play basketball so I’m happy every time I’m in the gym, so when I get to play, when I’m on the bench, when I’m on the court, whatever it is, I’m a very happy person,” she said.

Olynyk is the Huskies’ most vocal member, whether she’s playing or not. In fact, early in her U Sports career providing vocal support was her primary role.

As a rookie in 2014-15 the Kamloops, BC native averaged fewer than nine minutes per game on a talented, veteran-laden squad that would go on to win a national title the following year.

Unfortunately for Olynyk, she didn’t see the court during that championship season, sitting out the entire campaign due to injury. The setback was a tough pill to swallow and Olynyk seriously considered not returning to the Huskies.

“I didn’t think I was gonna come back and I went to help out with my old high school team and that’s when I realized I couldn’t not come back. I had to. It’s what I love to do and I would feel very empty without being here,” she said.

In 2016-17, Olynyk’s sophomore season, she averaged 2.8 points and 13.6 minutes per game, helping the Huskies win their third Canada West championship in four years.

This season, she’s emerged as one of the team’s top scoring threats off the bench, averaging 7.8 points per game while shooting 51.5 per cent from the field and 52.9 per cent from three-point range.

“When you have players that overcome adversity, when they come through it and come out the other end, they’re typically a much stronger and more resilient player than they were beforehand, and we’re certainly finding that with Maya,” Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis said.

Olynyk says she’s having more fun than ever, but not necessarily because of her bigger contributions on the floor.

“I don’t feel any more a part of the team or not a part of the team depending on the role. I think that everything is equally as important so although I’m having a lot more fun this season I think it’s just due to (having) less injuries and our team is super cohesive, so that’s a lot of fun.”