Canada
November 22, 2017 10:26 pm

North Lethbridge house fire under investigation

By Digital journalist  Global News

Firefighters were called to a home on 12th Street North in Lethbridge on Wednesday following reports of smoke.

Global News
A A

Lethbridge fire officials are investigating after a house fire on the city’s north side.

The flames broke out late Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of 12th Street North.

Firefighters at the scene tell Global News neighbours reported seeing smoke and melted blinds in the home.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke inside the house but were able to contain the flames to one area of the building and extinguish the blaze quickly.

Nobody was injured.

“We had some large dogs in the backyard and no one was home at the time,” said acting Capt. Mark Matheson with Lethbridge Fire and E.M.S.

Investigators with the Fire Prevention Bureau will be at the scene on Thursday to determine a cause.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
12th Street Fire
Fire
House Fire
Lethbridge
lethbridge fire
Lethbridge Fire and EMS
Lethbridge house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News