North Lethbridge house fire under investigation

Lethbridge fire officials are investigating after a house fire on the city’s north side.

The flames broke out late Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of 12th Street North.

Firefighters at the scene tell Global News neighbours reported seeing smoke and melted blinds in the home.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke inside the house but were able to contain the flames to one area of the building and extinguish the blaze quickly.

Nobody was injured.

“We had some large dogs in the backyard and no one was home at the time,” said acting Capt. Mark Matheson with Lethbridge Fire and E.M.S.

Investigators with the Fire Prevention Bureau will be at the scene on Thursday to determine a cause.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.