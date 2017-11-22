Protestors claim Penticton Indian Band by-election is illegal

A small group of protestors gathered outside the Penticton Indian Band’s community hall Wednesday where a by-election was being held to replace five councillors who recently resigned.

“The chief wasn’t listening to the people,” said Tim Lezard, one of the former councillors. “People are sending letters and not receiving responses from the chief and council. It’s a lack of communication.”

The protestors claim the by-election is illegal, saying the band’s usual processes and protocols were not followed.

“It wasn’t decide by the people for the people who the electoral officer would be,” said Valerie Baptiste. “And when she took nominations they were secret nominations and we have never done that.”

Protestor Dolly Kruger says they want a referendum instead of a by-election

“So every voting member has a say on how the collapsed government moves forward,” said Kruger.

A band spokesperson said the chief and remaining councillors won’t respond to the protestor complaints, explaining they don’t want to be accused of influencing the election which could give grounds to an appeal of the results.

Those will be released Thursday.