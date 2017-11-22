Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they got a call after 2 p.m. to Snowball Crescent and Mammoth Hall Trail, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was rushed to hospital by an emergency run.

Information on a suspect has not been released.