Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
A man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police said they got a call after 2 p.m. to Snowball Crescent and Mammoth Hall Trail, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police said he was rushed to hospital by an emergency run.
Information on a suspect has not been released.
