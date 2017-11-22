3 men arrested in armed robbery at Hamilton medical marijuana dispensary

Three men have been arrested in an armed robbery at a Hamilton medical marijuana dispensary.

Police say one man remains outstanding following the incident at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Delta Nine Medical Dispensary on James Street North.

Detectives from the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit are hoping the public can help identify him and his whereabouts.

READ MORE: Calgary medical marijuana supplier reacts to Alberta’s proposed pot legislation

Police say Daniel Hirtle, 21, of Hamilton, and two 17-year-olds, are facing numerous charges.

Investigators say Hirtle and one of the youths were also wanted for a previous robbery at Buds and Roses dispensary on Kennilworth Avenue North on Nov 8.

READ MORE: Shoppers Drug Mart looking to hire brand manager for medical marijuana

Police say because one suspect remains outstanding, they are not releasing any further information.