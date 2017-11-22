Crime
November 22, 2017

3 men arrested in armed robbery at Hamilton medical marijuana dispensary

Hamilton police have arrested three men, and are looking for a fourth, after an armed robbery at a medical marijuana dispensary.

Police say one man remains outstanding following the incident at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Delta Nine Medical Dispensary on James Street North.

Detectives from the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit are hoping the public can help identify him and his whereabouts.

Police say Daniel Hirtle, 21, of Hamilton, and two 17-year-olds, are facing numerous charges.

Investigators say Hirtle and one of the youths were also wanted for a previous robbery at Buds and Roses dispensary on Kennilworth Avenue North on Nov 8.

Police say because one suspect remains outstanding, they are not releasing any further information.

