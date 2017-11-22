Judge rules confession in deadly Calgary hit and run inadmissible, accused walks free

A judge has ruled a confession in a 2015 deadly hit and run in Calgary cannot be used as evidence in a trial against the man who previously admitted to police he was behind the wheel.

Robert Varley walked free on Wednesday after Judge Rosemary Nation said Varley’s comments to police investigators were inadmissible on the charge of hit and run causing death.

Crown Prosecutor Thom Forsyth stayed the trial proceedings after the judge’s decision.

Judge Nation said police undermined Varley’s right to silence and not to incriminate himself with persistent questioning.

Police also offered Varley an inducement, which is illegal, saying that if he gave investigators information and confessed to the crime, he would get a more lenient sentence from a judge.

Varley is accused of hitting and killing 33-year-old Farida Abdurahman in a crosswalk on Centre Street N., in July 2015.

Abdurahman’s family members, including her 76-year-old mother who’d flown from Ethiopia for the trial, broke down in the courtroom and cried when they heard the judge’s decision.

In a 2015 videotaped statement played in court on Monday, Varley is heard telling police he was behind the wheel of the vehicle, A Buick Regal, that hit her. Varley had originally told police that someone had stolen his car.

The judge ruled on Wednesday that the confession was not voluntary and therefore inadmissible.

She went on to say the police persisted in their questioning despite Varley telling them 10 times his lawyer had advised him not to make any comments. Nation also said that police denegraded the lawyer’s advice, saying Varley was just a “paycheque” for his lawyer.