November 22, 2017 1:19 pm

Charges laid in Manitoba First Nation homicide

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP have made an arrest relating to the death of a Peguis man.

RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man in connection with a death on Peguis First Nation Nov. 18.

Peguis officials responded to a report of a missing 55-year-old man at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They later found the individual dead in a home on the reserve.

A Major Crimes unit investigation led police to arrest Shane Scott Kenneth Sinclair.

He has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.

