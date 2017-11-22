Charges laid in Manitoba First Nation homicide
RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man in connection with a death on Peguis First Nation Nov. 18.
Peguis officials responded to a report of a missing 55-year-old man at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They later found the individual dead in a home on the reserve.
A Major Crimes unit investigation led police to arrest Shane Scott Kenneth Sinclair.
He has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.
