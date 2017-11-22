6-vehicle collision in Kingston sends 2 to hospital

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the intersection at Princess Street and Centennial Drive in Kingston at about 7:45 Tuesday evening.

Witnesses say a small black sedan drove through a red light and collided with a vehicle attempting to turn left with an advanced green light.

“They were driving way too fast, obviously. To go through an intersection and a red light that fast is just crazy,” witness Daniel Foley said.

Foley, who was about to move through the intersection on the advanced light added he the sedan spun around a few times before hitting several more vehicles waiting to go through the intersection.

Frontenac Paramedics Services say two people were sent to hospital, although would not confirm who they were in relation to the accident, but Kyle Compeau, who was part of secondary collisions, told CKWS TV it was the drivers of each of the first two vehicles.

“The one driver didn’t look like he was in great shape,” Compeau said. “The other driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was making sense of everything, but was obviously pretty distraught about what had happened.”

In total, six vehicles were involved in the collision. The intersection at Princess and Centennial had been cleaned up and reopened to traffic by approximately 9 p.m.