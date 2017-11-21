Mike Sgarbossa nets a pair as Manitoba Moose win 4th straight

WINNIPEG – It was a flawless homestand for the Manitoba Moose.

The Moose put the finishing touches on a perfect four game homestand with a 3-2 shootout victory over the visiting Laval Rocket on Tuesday at Bell MTS Place. The win stretched Manitoba’s win streak to four straight games and they now have victories in eight of their last nine games overall.

“We moved the puck well.” Moose head coach Pascal Vincent said. “Was it perfect ? No, but it was pretty good I thought.”

After the Rocket opened the scoring Mike Sgarbossa scored two goals in the span of just 40 seconds in the middle frame. He just missed the hat trick after hitting the goal post in the third period.

“Giving up that first goal is not ideal but I think we responded well and stuck to the system.” Sgarbossa said. “We knew it was going to be a hard game. I liked our compete level.”

Eric Comrie made 26 stops including a huge save on a breakaway in the overtime period. He also stopped three of the four attempts in the shootout. Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux scored in the shootout for the Moose.

It was their second straight victory over Laval after a 5-2 triumph on Sunday.

“We knew that team was going to come out with some jam.” Moose defenceman Cameron Schilling said. “Coming off a loss last game, so we knew we kinda had to weather the storm if you will.”

RELATED: Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton named AHL player of the week

The Moose have 26 points in 19 games this year to tie the Toronto Marlies for the most points in the AHL this season.

Antoine Waked and Chris Terry replied with goals for the Montreal Canadiens top affiliate in the loss.

The Moose played the bulk of the contest with five defenceman after Jake Kulevich left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Winnipeg native and former member of the MJHL’s Steinbach Pistons Brett Lernout was held without a point for Laval.

WATCH: Rocket vs Moose Highlights – November 21

The Moose will now hit the road for three straight games in three different cities. The trip opens on Friday against the defending Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins. They’ll face the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday before wrapping up the trip on Tuesday against the Rockford IceHogs.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose Francis Beauvillier stickhandling homework and hockey

WATCH: Manitoba Moose Post Game Reaction