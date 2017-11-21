David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star, dead at 67

David Cassidy, the 70s heartthrob who played Keith on “The Partridge Family,” died Tuesday at the age of 67.

Cassidy’s family confirmed the news, NBC and BBC News reported. His publicist confirmed the news to Variety saying his death was a complication from dementia.

Cassidy had recently been admitted to hospital in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. region for organ failure.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” the statement from the Cassidy family to Variety read. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy announced his dementia diagnosis at the beginning of this year.

