Toronto considering rebranding homelessness work to improve public perception

Toronto is considering a change to the language it uses to describe services for homeless people as part of a broader overhaul of its shelter system.

The city says rebranding its homelessness work, and conducting a public education campaign, could help improve public perception of homeless shelters.

But some critics say the efforts may not do much to improve public attitudes.

Cathy Crowe, a nurse who works with Toronto’s homeless population says a name change is unlikely to change people’s opinion on having shelters in their neighbourhood.

Crowe says the more pressing need is to increase the capacity of Toronto’s overcrowded shelter system.

Toronto’s new shelter strategy puts a greater emphasis on helping people find permanent housing and access health care and employment services.