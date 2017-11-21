Boy, 13, charged with making threats after video posted targeting Brantford, Ont., school
BRANTFORD, Ont. – A 13-year-old boy is charged after allegedly posting a video online that made threats concerning a Brantford, Ont., school.
Police say they were called on Monday night by a member of the public concerned about the video.
They say officers investigated the incident and identified a 13-year-old boy who was arrested early Tuesday afternoon.
The boy is charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and was being held for a bail hearing.
Brantford police say they take online or social-media posts seriously and treat acts of violence or threats of violence the same.
