November 21, 2017 12:18 pm

The Eagles announce 2018 tour, including 2 Canadian dates

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, TN.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Legendary 1970s rock band The Eagles are embarking on a 2018 North American tour, with multiple dates in the spring and summer. As of this writing, they plan on making two Canadian stops, one in Toronto and one in Vancouver.

The Eagles’ touring lineup will feature members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. Joining them are country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who’s filling in for his late father, Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2015.

The younger Frey has already played multiple concerts with his father’s bandmates. You can see concert footage in the video, below.

The tour dates are below, with the Canadian dates in bold.

With Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band:
Sat April 14     Orlando, Fla., Camping World Stadium
Sat April 21     Miami, Fla., Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Jun 28   Denver, Col., Coors Field
Sat Jun 30    Minneapolis, Minn., Target Field

With James Taylor & His All-Star Band:
Thu July 26    Washington, D.C., Nationals Park
Sat July 28      Philadelphia, Penn., Citizens Bank Park

With Chris Stapleton:
Sat June 23    Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

An Evening with the Eagles:
Wed March 14       Chicago, Ill., United Center
Fri March 23         Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Thu May 10    Vancouver, B.C. Rogers Arena
Sun Jul 15       Toronto, Ont., Air Canada Centre
Fri Jul 20           Boston, Mass., TD Garden

