The Eagles announce 2018 tour, including 2 Canadian dates
Legendary 1970s rock band The Eagles are embarking on a 2018 North American tour, with multiple dates in the spring and summer. As of this writing, they plan on making two Canadian stops, one in Toronto and one in Vancouver.
The Eagles’ touring lineup will feature members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. Joining them are country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who’s filling in for his late father, Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2015.
The younger Frey has already played multiple concerts with his father’s bandmates. You can see concert footage in the video, below.
The tour dates are below, with the Canadian dates in bold.
With Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band:
Sat April 14 Orlando, Fla., Camping World Stadium
Sat April 21 Miami, Fla., Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Jun 28 Denver, Col., Coors Field
Sat Jun 30 Minneapolis, Minn., Target Field
With James Taylor & His All-Star Band:
Thu July 26 Washington, D.C., Nationals Park
Sat July 28 Philadelphia, Penn., Citizens Bank Park
With Chris Stapleton:
Sat June 23 Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
An Evening with the Eagles:
Wed March 14 Chicago, Ill., United Center
Fri March 23 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Thu May 10 Vancouver, B.C. Rogers Arena
Sun Jul 15 Toronto, Ont., Air Canada Centre
Fri Jul 20 Boston, Mass., TD Garden
