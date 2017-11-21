Canada
November 21, 2017 10:15 am

Brampton man, 25, identified as victim of fatal two-vehicle crash near Brantford, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

PARIS, Ont. – Provincial police have identified a man killed in a crash in the community of Paris, near Brantford, Ont.

Police say 25-year-old Jasdeep Bains of Brampton, Ont., died after a southbound Audi collided with a dump truck travelling in the opposite direction Monday afternoon.

They say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

