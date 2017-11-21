CRA call centre only picks up the phone one third of the time: auditor general

Canadians with tax questions are more likely to get a busy signal than talk to a tax agent when they call the Canada Revenue Agency, a new report from the auditor general found.

The report, released Tuesday, found that the Canada Revenue Agency blocks more than half of the calls to its nine call centres because it can’t handle the volume. People whose calls are blocked hear a busy signal or a message to visit the website or call back later.

Calls got blocked, said the auditor general, partly because the call centres have a policy of not letting people wait more than two minutes to talk to someone: it was easier to meet that target by blocking a call than by letting people wait in the queue.

WATCH: No timeline for CRA pursuing offshore tax cheats: Qualtrough

Between March 2016 and March 2017, the Canada Revenue Agency only answered about 36 per cent of the 53.5 million calls it received – 32 per cent were put through to a live agent, and four per cent were sent to an automated system.

On average, callers made three or four calls in a week in order to get through, and even then they weren’t always successful.

But even when callers are able to talk to a Canada Revenue Agency employee to get answers to their tax questions, those answers aren’t always right.

The auditor general’s team found that call centre agents gave inaccurate information 29 per cent of the time – something that could lead to people and businesses filing their taxes incorrectly, which could mean penalties or not receiving benefits they’re entitled to.

READ MORE: Toronto man gets 5 years in prison for claiming nearly $1M in tax refunds

To find this out, auditor general staff made 255 calls and asked standard questions that have been used by the CRA or other external auditors to assess information quality. The auditor general found that questions about filing personal taxes got a particularly high error rate – 36 per cent.

Their findings were in line with other external audits of the call centres’ information quality – though the CRA’s own assessments are much more positive.

Similarly, the auditor general found that the CRA overstated how many calls it was able to answer. The CRA claimed that 90 per cent of calls are directed to an agent or to the automated help system, according to the report, but this doesn’t take into account all the calls that get blocked.

“The Agency considered that a caller had 100 per cent access to call centre services even if the caller had to try four times, experiencing three blocked calls before getting through,” read the report.

Canada blocks far more calls than the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, according to the auditor general, and other countries include blocked calls in their overall assessments of their system.

In its response to the auditor general’s findings, the CRA said that their aging call centre technology does not allow them to automatically route calls to the next available agent across its national network.

“As a result, the Agency manages the number of callers who can access its phone queues at each site. By limiting the number of callers who join the queue, the Agency can maintain reasonable wait times for those in the queue.”

The CRA will be moving to a new call system in 2018, it said, and the new system will be able to inform callers of estimated wait times.

READ MORE: CRA vows to crack down on offshore tax evasion by wealthy Canadians

The agency will also re-examine its service standards and ask Canadians about what acceptable wait times would be. With regard to findings on misleading information, the CRA said it will launch a new approach to training and evaluating its call centre agents in the fourth quarter of 2017-18.