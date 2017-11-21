Canada
November 21, 2017 5:52 am
Updated: November 21, 2017 6:00 am

Justin Trudeau wax sculpture to be unveiled at Grévin museum in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the ASEAN-Canada 40th Commemorative session in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

Montreal’s Grevin wax museum will unveil a statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tonight.

The effigy was sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray and will be housed in the museum on the fifth floor of the downtown Montreal Eaton Centre.

READ MORE: Former Expos great Gary Carter added to Grévin Wax Museum

Story continues below

Grevin Montreal is hosting a reception cocktail in the museum at 5:30 p.m. to welcome the museum’s newest wax star.

A spokesperson for Grevin Montreal said the real Trudeau is not expected to attend the party.

The museum was inaugurated in 2013 and contains roughly 120 wax figures of local stars such as Ginette Reno and international celebrities including Katy Perry.

READ MORE: Super Mario and friends hit Montreal at Grevin Wax Museum

Grevin Montreal is owned by Compagnie des Alpes, the French parent company of the original Grevin, located in Paris.

There are also Grevin wax museums in Prague and Seoul.

VIDEO: Katy Perry wax figure at Montreal’s Grévin Museum

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Compagnie des Alpes
Grevin wax museum
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau sculpture
Justin Trudeau wax sculpture
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
wax sculpture

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News