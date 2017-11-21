2 pedestrians struck and killed in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed in separate incidents in Peel Region Monday night.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene at Dixie Road and Bloor Street around 8:45 p.m. in Mississauga.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead en route to a trauma centre. He has since been identified by police as a 41-year-old man from Mississauga.

Paramedics said two other people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Meanwhile a short time later, emergency crews responded to the area of Queen Street East and Mississauga Road around 9:30 p.m. in Brampton.

A pedestrian was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was crossing the intersection when they were struck and killed.

There’s no word yet if any of the drivers involved in the collisions will face charges.

-With a file from Briana Carnegie