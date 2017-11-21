2 pedestrians struck and killed in Peel Region
Peel Regional Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed in separate incidents in Peel Region Monday night.
Police and paramedics responded to the scene at Dixie Road and Bloor Street around 8:45 p.m. in Mississauga.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead en route to a trauma centre. He has since been identified by police as a 41-year-old man from Mississauga.
READ MORE: Man, 41, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Paramedics said two other people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash.
Meanwhile a short time later, emergency crews responded to the area of Queen Street East and Mississauga Road around 9:30 p.m. in Brampton.
A pedestrian was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim was crossing the intersection when they were struck and killed.
There’s no word yet if any of the drivers involved in the collisions will face charges.
-With a file from Briana Carnegie
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.