Man, 41, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police and paramedics responded to the scene at Dixie Road and Bloor Street around 8:45 p.m.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead en route to a trauma centre. He has since been identified by police as a 41-year-old man from Mississauga.

Paramedics said two other people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau has been notified.

A road closure is in effect on Dixie Road north of Bloor Street to allow for the police investigation.