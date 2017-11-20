Traffic
November 20, 2017 10:38 pm

Man, 41, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By News Anchor  AM640

File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police and paramedics responded to the scene at Dixie Road and Bloor Street around 8:45 p.m.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead en route to a trauma centre. He has since been identified by police as a 41-year-old man from Mississauga.

Paramedics said two other people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau has been notified.

A road closure is in effect on Dixie Road north of Bloor Street to allow for the police investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bloor
Dixie
Man dead
Mississauga
Pedestrian Struck
Peel ambulance
Peel EMS
peel police
Vehicle Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News