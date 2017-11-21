Two-alarm blaze damages Rutland home

Numerous calls of visible flames seen coming out of a home on Gaggin Road in Kelowna Monday evening at 9:40 p.m. prompted a two-alarm fire response from the fire department.

Crews arrived to see the flames toward the back of the home and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and clear the two-storey structure for occupants.

Flames were contained to the back bedroom, back deck and attic, according to fire crews.

Calls about the blaze at 1220 Gaggin Road near Gerstmar Road were made by neighbours.

The Kelowna Fire Department remains at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.