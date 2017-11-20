Teen rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary

A teen was rushed to hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.

EMS said the victim, believed to be in their mid-teens, was in life-threatening condition when paramedics arrived on scene at about 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

It happened at the intersection of Dalhousie Drive and 54 Street N.W. near H.D. Cartwright School.

Police said the roads were reopened just before noon.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating.