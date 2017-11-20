Alberta politicians react to approval of Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska is another step forward in the province’s effort to bring more Alberta oil to the world.

“This pipeline will mean greater energy security for all North Americans by making sure people have access to Alberta’s responsibly developed energy resources,” Notley said in a statement Monday.

The premier said the approval will also diversify the province’s markets and “maximize the value we, as Albertans, get.” She said her government will continue to urge Canadian decision-makers to follow this example so Alberta can have access to global markets from Canadian ports.

“While we are very pleased with Nebraska’s approval, it underscores that Canadian regulators need to keep pace if we are going to build a truly diversified set of markets.”

Notley’s statements came after a Nebraska commission approved an alternative route for the Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state earlier Monday, removing the last major regulatory obstacle to building the long-delayed $8-billion project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission’s vote on the long-delayed project could still be challenged in court. The alternative route would run farther north than the preferred route proposed by pipeline developer TransCanada Corp.

The pipeline would see about 830,000 barrels of oil a day transported from Hardisty, Alta. to Steele City, Neb.

TransCanada said it would carefully review the ruling and assess how the decision would impact the cost and schedule for the project.

The leader of Alberta’s Official Opposition United Conservative Party took to Twitter with a short statement on the approval.

“Thank goodness TransCanada has achieved final regulatory approval for the Keystone XL Pipeline,” Jason Kenney wrote. “Likely would have been built by now were it not for the Obama administration’s obstructionism.”

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd also took to Twitter to weigh in on the decision.

This decision does not change or lessen our support for the Trans Mountain pipeline. We will not back down in our efforts to get a 🇨🇦 pipeline to 🇨🇦 tidewater – the best way to sell our oil for better prices in new global markets. #ableg — Marg McCuaig-Boyd (@MargMcCuaigBoyd) November 20, 2017

Greenpeace Canada issued a statement on the decision, saying there’s no guarantee the pipeline will ever be built given that TransCanada was not given its preferred route through the state.

“Given last week’s reminder of the dangers pipelines like Keystone XL pose, the resistance to this project will continue to grow and TransCanada will face legal challenges, and resistance to its construction plans on the land and in the banks.”

Monday’s decision comes as TransCanada continues to clean up a 5,000-barrel oil spill from its pipeline in nearby South Dakota that opponents have pointed to as reason not to approve Keystone XL.

Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL in 2015 after years of review, only for President Donald Trump to give the go-ahead to the project in March, saying the pipeline will bring jobs and reduce dependence on foreign oil.

With files from The Canadian Press.