Bob Layton Editorial: Speeding

Bring up the topic of speeding and you will have an instant audience.

Some drivers complain about photo radar. Some places have banned it.

Construction sites are still worried about those who do not slow down.

Other drivers don’t understand why there are construction zone speed limits when they can’t see anyone. If it’s because there is cement or something drying, they’d appreciate a sign telling them that.

Then there is the cost of a speeding ticket.

Some people who always speed and only get the occasional ticket consider it just the cost of doing business as they zip from client to client.

I like how they do it in Norway, they base your speeding ticket fine on your income.

A Norwegian student, heir to a billion dollar fortune, has just been fined the equivalent of $30,000.

A fine based on your income might hurt the middle class, but I can’t see a billionaire concerned about $30,000.

Apparently, the fine could have been about $5-million but, as the Associated Press reports, her assets have not yet yielded any dividend.

So, how about the rest of us? Would you like to see a fine based on income here, or would it just give the unemployed license to speed?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.