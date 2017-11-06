Nearly 2,000 speeding tickets handed out in Edmonton junior high zones

Nearly 2,000 drivers have been nabbed by photo radar in Edmonton junior high school zones in the past two months. City officials say 1,023 tickets were issued in September and another 856 tickets were handed out in October.

New speed limits came into effect in September after the city voted in favour of expanding school zone speed limits of 30 km/h to include junior high schools.

Previously, 30 km/h school zones were only in place surrounding schools with kids from kindergarten to Grade 6.

The city started installing school zone signs at junior high schools in April. Gary Dyck, with the city’s traffic safety department, said some of the junior high schools have elementary schools attached so they are not new to the lower speed limit.

In September, Edmonton city councillors also voted in favour of a 30 km/h speed limit in playground zones.

The city has not yet begun using photo radar in playground zones. Dyck said one of the pillars of Vision Zero, a long-term goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries, is public education and the city has given drivers some time to get used to the new speed limits.

However, Dyck said the Edmonton Police Service can enforce the speed limit from the moment the signs are posted.

Elementary and junior high school 30 km/h zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days. Playground zones are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Process for setting up enforcement in new zones:

Playground zone signs are posted

Sites are assessed for possible enforcement

Edmonton Police Service reviews and approves the sites

Sites are monitored (for up to a month) for compliance to the speed limit to determine if enforcement is required

Automated enforcement begins

Source: Vision Zero