Shriners host Christmas party for Manitoba patients

The Winnipeg Khartum Shriners celebrated the holidays with their Manitoba patients on Sunday.

Jerzee Wasylnuk is one of the kids helped by the organization. When she was five years old, she was bound to her wheel chair, but now she’s able to get around with her walker.

“I just started getting stronger and improving. Now I’m in the walker 99 per cent of the day,” she said.

The 12-year-old has cerebral palsy and over the years her treatments have helped her.

“I first started because I had things going on with my feet and treatment here just wasn’t quite working for us,” she said.

For the Christmas party, the Shriners brought in clowns, face painters and crafts for the kids.

In the province more than 75 children are helped yearly by the organization.

“We look after orthopedics, we look after spinal cord injuries, we look after cleft lip and pallets and we also look after burn injuries,” said Don Thomson with the Shriners.

The organization covers travel costs and budgets around $230,000 each year.