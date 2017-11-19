Don’t call 911, they’re just controlled burns: Kelowna Fire Department

The Kelowna Fire Department has issued a public statement after fielding many calls on Saturday about a controlled burn in the mountains above Kelowna.

B.C. Forestry and other agencies have several permitted burns happening now in the mountains above the Okanagan Valley.

WATCH: Controlled burns being set in BC as crews try to extinguish flames

Even though the fires may be quite visible from the bottom of the valley, officials say there’s nothing to be concerned about.

The fire department is asking people not to call 911 to report these fires.