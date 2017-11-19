‘I think we have a revival’: Saint John holiday craft festival draws thousands

Organizers of Rhoda’s Christmas Festival in Saint John say they’re set for one of their biggest years since the craft show took over the Harbour Station arena close to 25 years ago.

This year’s event has attracted a sellout 250 vendors, with upwards of 20,000 attendees expected.

“I think that we have a revival,” organizer Colleen Hatfield said. “People want to buy local, they want to buy crafts, they want to buy quality, and you can find anything you’re looking for here.”

The focus on local craftsmanship has been key to the event’s success.

“When you come here and somebody’s put thought and time into [the thing they make] and they’re proud of it and it’s going to last for years, people don’t mind spending the money,” Hatfield explained.

For some vendors, like Quebec artist Mario Beaudoin, Christmas festivals are an increasingly important part of their business and a way to develop a firsthand relationship with consumers.

“This is my first time [here],” Beaudoin said. “[People will] see my art and after next year, they have seen my website and my Facebook and now they know me more and have seen more of my paintings.”

For others, crafting becomes an ongoing hobby.

“A creative person has to keep going all the time,” said Ruth Green, who works with her daughter to craft pillowcases, slippers and aprons. “I don’t know why, but it’s kind of fun.”

Hatfield said the festival’s popularity means there’s now a waiting list for vendors, a positive indicator of its continued success.