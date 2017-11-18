Dodgeballers take court in Winnipeg for charity

More than 150 dodgeball players are hitting the court to raise money for charity on Saturday.

The players, from across Canada, the USA and even Australia, are all playing at the GO! Epic Dodgeball tournament to raise money to build a community centre in Kenya.

“It’s our third project through GO we’ve done a community centre in Tanzania, we’ve done a nursery school, a library, a play structure and a bunch of good things in Rwanda as well,” event organizer Amanda Furst said.

There were a total of 39 teams playing in the event.

“Dodgeball has been soaring in popularity over the last few years,” Furst said.

The teams are facing off at the Garden City Collegiate until 9:30 p.m.