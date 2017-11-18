Winnipeg police investigate stabbing in East Kildonan

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Kimberly Avenue around 4 a.m. when they found an injured man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

No one has been arrested but police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.