Santa thrills crowds at annual Montreal Santa Claus Parade

Thousands of bundled up kids, some donning Santa hats, lined Ste-Catherine Street on Saturday morning to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.

The 67th edition of the Santa Claus Parade kicked off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Fort and Ste-Catherine streets.

More than 20 floats, featuring mischievous elves, marching bands, dancers, acrobats and street performers made their way along Ste-Catherine Street, between Fort and St-Urbain, eliciting cheers and smiles from young and old alike.

The allure of the parade was so great that Quebec City’s iconic Bonhomme Carnaval made the trip from the provincial capital just to take part in the parade.

But in the end, it was the Christmas Fairy and Santa Claus who stole the show.

However, some might argue that the true magic begins with the 100 or so Urgences-Santé volunteers and paramedics whose involvement makes it possible for 50 sick children from four major Montreal-area hospitals to attend the festivities with their families.

The initiative, now in its 21st year, helps spread holiday cheer while giving kids and their loved ones much-needed respite.