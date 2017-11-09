Canada
November 9, 2017 12:06 pm
Updated: November 9, 2017 12:07 pm

Here comes Santa Claus…to a Montreal mall on Remembrance Day and people aren’t happy

By The Canadian Press

Santa is visiting Place Versailles in Montreal on Remembrance Day.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images/File
A A

A Montreal shopping mall is getting criticized for trotting out Santa Claus on Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: Newer veterans report more problems adjusting to post-military life than older ones

Saint Nick arrives at Place Versailles on Saturday morning – about an hour before ceremonies are held to honour Canada’s war dead.

READ MORE: Take time to reflect on Canada’s contributions on Remembrance Day 2017

The mall’s management has been lambasted online – with social media users calling on Santa’s visit to be rescheduled.

READ MORE:  Canadian WWII veteran celebrating 95th birthday on Remembrance Day

WATCH BELOW: Remembering Canadian contributions


Story continues below

In response, the mall says it isn’t logistically possible to have Santa come another day.

READ MORE: Calgary clinic offers hope for veterans suffering from PTSD

Santa’s elaborate entrance by helicopter has been promoted for several days.

READ MORE: Canadian military nurses receive national historic recognition

Management apologized in a Facebook post and says it will also mark Remembrance Day in some fashion.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Montreal Remembrance Day
Montreal Santa Claus
Place Versailles
Place Versailles Remembrance Day
Place Versailles Santa
Remembrance Day
Santa Claus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News