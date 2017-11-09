Here comes Santa Claus…to a Montreal mall on Remembrance Day and people aren’t happy
A Montreal shopping mall is getting criticized for trotting out Santa Claus on Remembrance Day.
Saint Nick arrives at Place Versailles on Saturday morning – about an hour before ceremonies are held to honour Canada’s war dead.
The mall’s management has been lambasted online – with social media users calling on Santa’s visit to be rescheduled.
WATCH BELOW: Remembering Canadian contributions
In response, the mall says it isn’t logistically possible to have Santa come another day.
Santa’s elaborate entrance by helicopter has been promoted for several days.
Management apologized in a Facebook post and says it will also mark Remembrance Day in some fashion.
